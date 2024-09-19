The international transport and logistics company Gebrüder Weiss recently inaugurated a new hub in the southeast of Bucharest, consolidating its position in the Romanian market.

The new terminal, located in Popești-Leordeni, became operational after a EUR 20 million investment, and will eventually lead to the creation of 90 jobs. "The new location complements the already existing facilities in the west of the capital, in Bolintin-Deal, thereby facilitating even more efficient distribution of goods in the metropolitan area. In this way, we are offering first-class conditions to provide even better logistical support to Romania’s emerging economy," said Wolfram Senger-Weiss, CEO of Gebrüder Weiss.

The modern terminal covers an area of approximately 19,000 square meters dedicated to storage, goods handling, and administration. It also benefits from favorable transport connections to the Port of Constanța on the Black Sea and to the neighboring country, Bulgaria. It is equipped with heat pumps, and the installation of a photovoltaic system is being considered for the future, along with charging stations for electric vehicles.

One of the clients at this location is an international paint manufacturer, for whom Gebrüder Weiss stores 12,000 pallets for national distribution. "The increase in traffic flow in the capital requires a dual-terminal solution, allowing us to supply the metropolitan area from two geographical directions, making the distribution of goods more efficient," explained Viorel Leca, General Manager of Gebruder Weiss Romania.

In the first six months of 2024, the new hub handled 78,000 shipments, with a total weight of over 35,000 tons. "Given the current 70% occupancy rate of the warehouse, we plan to expand our client portfolio in the near future. The purchased land, with a total area of 70,000 square meters, allows us to build additional storage and cross-dock spaces, depending on future projects," added Viorel Leca.

The opening of the new terminal coincides with the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Gebrüder Weiss’s entry into the Romanian market. In the past year, the company’s 700 employees handled approximately 1.1 million shipments and reached roughly EUR 94.3 million in turnover in 2023.

The company arrived in Romania in 2003 following the requests of its clients. It now operates an extensive network of 13 locations in the country’s main economic regions, like Bucharest, Arad, Sibiu, Cluj, Bacău, Brașov, Constanța, and Craiova. Clients include international companies from the automotive, technology, and consumer goods sectors. From its locations in Romania, the logistics provider operates road transport to Germany, France, Hungary, and the Czech Republic, and manages air and sea transport to destinations around the world.

Gebrüder Weiss Holding AG, headquartered in Lauterach (Austria), is a global full-service logistics company with approximately 8,600 employees and 180 of its own locations. In the most recent financial year, the company achieved an annual turnover of EUR 2.46 billion.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)