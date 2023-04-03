China's Logicor plans to develop factory and logistics facilities near Bucharest

Logistics platform Logicor, owned by the Sovereign Fund China Investment Corporation (CIC), is preparing to develop a factory to produce optical instruments, as well as storage spaces, on a plot of land located in eastern Bucharest, according to documents consulted by Profit.ro.

Logicor owns a plot of 8.2 hectares near the Arabesque building materials store in east Bucharest, part of the portfolio bought from Immofinanz in 2016. On this site, the real estate developer is now preparing the construction of two halls with a total built area of 37,375 square meters.

In building A, which will have an area of almost 20,000 square meters, a production unit will be installed on an area of about 5,100 square meters, which will have as its object of activity the manufacture of optical instruments and photographic equipment.

Specifically, the factory will produce optical components such as spherical and aspherical lenses and parallel prisms, with a production capacity of 80,000 pieces per year and optomechanical subassemblies by mechanical fixation and/or bonding with a capacity of 125,000 pieces per year, according to the documents consulted by Profit.ro.

(Photo: Bucharest I Mogosoaia Logistics Park; photo source: Logicor)