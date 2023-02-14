Real Estate

ELI Parks invests EUR 22 mln in new logistics and industrial park in Oradea

14 February 2023
After recently kicking off works at the projects in Ploiesti and Bucharest, ELI Parks announced a new logistics park in Oradea, northwest Romania. The project will include two buildings, with a total area of 30,000 sqm, and require an investment of EUR 22 million.

The new logistics park will be built in the western part of the city and will benefit from direct access to the future Oradea ring road and an express connection to the A3 motorway.

The company said it obtained the building permit for the first phase of the 10,000 sqm unit, and works will start by this summer at the latest.

“In recent years, Oradea has become one of the main regional centers with high economic potential, thanks to a Western vision of the authorities. The transparent, pro-business attitude contributed to attracting large investors and led us to add Oradea to the ELI Parks development map,” said Andrei Jerca, Managing Director, ELI Parks.

ELI Park Oradea will have photovoltaic panels with an installed power of 3MW/h. According to Jerca, the kit installed in partnership with Tesla Group will bring an expected saving of 30% of energy consumption for the future tenants of the park.

The ELI Parks network of class A logistics and industrial parks is developed by Element Group, founded by Ionuț Dumitrescu, and D Craig Real Estate, the real estate division of the investment fund D Craig Holding, controlled by Sacha Dragic. In addition to the hub in the northwest area of Bucharest, the developer is working on a series of projects in cities such as Braila, Ploiesti, and Bacau.

(Photo source: ELI Parks)

