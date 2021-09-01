Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/01/2021 - 12:24
Politics

Romania's former PSD leader targeted by new investigation

01 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The former leader of Romania’s Social Democratic Party (PSD), Liviu Dragnea, is allegedly targeted by a new investigation of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), according to sources quoted by News.ro.

The new case is related to the use of party funds to pay for exotic holidays on which the former PSD head allegedly took his girlfriend. These included trips to Indonesia, Bali, the Dominican Republic and Doha.

Liviu Dragnea was released from prison on July 15 after serving two years and two months of detention for abuse of office.

In May this year, DNA sent Dragnea to court in another case related to the financing of his visit to the US in 2017, when he attended the inauguration ceremony of former President Donald Trump.

Liviu Dragnea, who was the most powerful politician in Romania for several years, was replaced as head of PSD after he was convicted in May 2019.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/01/2021 - 12:24
Politics

Romania's former PSD leader targeted by new investigation

01 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The former leader of Romania’s Social Democratic Party (PSD), Liviu Dragnea, is allegedly targeted by a new investigation of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), according to sources quoted by News.ro.

The new case is related to the use of party funds to pay for exotic holidays on which the former PSD head allegedly took his girlfriend. These included trips to Indonesia, Bali, the Dominican Republic and Doha.

Liviu Dragnea was released from prison on July 15 after serving two years and two months of detention for abuse of office.

In May this year, DNA sent Dragnea to court in another case related to the financing of his visit to the US in 2017, when he attended the inauguration ceremony of former President Donald Trump.

Liviu Dragnea, who was the most powerful politician in Romania for several years, was replaced as head of PSD after he was convicted in May 2019.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks