Limitless Agency has reached a turnover of EUR 6.4 mln in 2024, up 51% compared to the previous year

Limitless Agency, one of the main digital marketing agencies on the Romanian market, reported a turnover of approximately 6.4 million euros (31,938,356.73 RON) in 2024, a 51% increase from the 4.25 million euros recorded in the previous year.

According to the Emarketer report, the global digital marketing market grew by about 10% in 2024, a trend that was also observed in Romania and is expected to continue in 2025. Furthermore, global advertising spending is projected to reach new milestones this year, exceeding 2 trillion dollars by the end of the 2030s

Based on the growing demand for digital marketing solutions, together with the development of new solutions and the diversification of its service portfolio, Limitless Agency anticipates a 20% increase in revenue in 2025.

"Limitless Agency has managed to increase its market share and diversify its client portfolio, which has led to financial results beyond expectations. We continue to invest in new solutions that offer our clients stability and, at the same time, ensure a direct increase in sales. Online remains the main channel that can make a difference in the current economic context marked by difficulties, and our innovative solutions come to support companies to get closer to their clients in an increasingly competitive environment," stated Daniel Slăvenie, CEO of Limitless Agency.

One of the key factors that have an impact on the company's future direction is changing consumer behavior, which increasingly places emphasis on sustainability, personalized services, and improved shopping experience. At the same time, accelerated digitalization and economic uncertainty remain significant challenges for the current year.

In order to face these challenges and respond effectively to market needs, Limitless Agency aims to continue investing in digitalization and automation, adopting AI-based solutions in marketing, sales and operations to increase productivity and efficiency. The company also plans to expand its product and service portfolio to offer innovative solutions that meet the needs of its clients and partners.

Limitless Agency currently manages an extensive portfolio of approximately 500 companies. In 2024, it managed digital marketing budgets of approximately 40 million euros. Among the most active clients are those in industries such as pharmaceuticals, IT&C, home and garden, and fashion.

The solid performance in 2024 and the ambitious plans for 2025 reconfirm Limitless Agency's commitment to remaining a trusted partner for clients, supporting them in achieving their growth goals and adapting to the new challenges of the digital market.

About Limitless Agency

Limitless Agency is one of the largest digital marketing agencies in Romania, with a portfolio of over 500 clients in industries such as retail, e-commerce, DIY, fashion, pharmaceuticals, insurance and HoReCa. Through data-driven performance strategies and innovation, the agency generated record sales of 445 million euros in 2024 for online stores. The agency's performance has also been recognized by important awards, including Google certification. Limitless Agency was awarded by Google for the exceptional results obtained in online promotion campaigns, obtaining 1st and 2nd place in the retail category. It is the only specialized agency in Romania to receive this distinction in the retail sector, consolidating its leading position in the industry.

