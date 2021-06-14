Romanian healthy food delivery startup LifeBox expands to Budapest

LifeBox, the healthy food delivery startup founded by Radu Balaceanu, Florin Scarlat and Lukasz Kuzniar, has decided to expand outside Romania and launch its service in Budapest, Hungary under the brand FrissBox.

The three founders estimate an investment of around EUR 300,000 this year to expand operations in Budapest and expect FrissBox to reach a turnover of EUR 5 million by the end of 2023.

FrissBox customers in Budapest will be able to choose from the same range of menus included in the LifeBox portfolio, which will be adapted to the local tastes along the way. The first deliveries will be made starting with June 21.

“We like things outside the box, so we thought: why not outside the borders. […] We chose Budapest because we see real potential in the Hungarian market, where the concept of healthy eating is as popular as in Romania, and through this expansion, we hope to help as many people as possible to achieve their goals, whether it is to lose weight or maintain a healthy lifestyle,” the LifeBox founders said.

LifeBox offers healthy menus adapted to the lifestyle of each user. Five types of menus are prepared every day in the LifeBox kitchens, which can be ordered daily or in advance for up to 3 months in Bucharest & Ilfov, Cluj & Floresti, Oradea, and now also abroad, in Budapest.

(Photo source: the company)