Lidl Romania opens 12 new stores in two months, plans 25 more by year-end

Lidl accelerated its expansion in Romania this year, adding 12 new stores to its local network in two months. This brings the retailer's total number of stores to 377, with plans to open 25 more by the end of the year.

The new locations span across both large cities, such as Oradea, Cluj-Napoca, Suceava, Ploiești, Sibiu, and Galați, and smaller towns, including Cisnădie in Sibiu county, Hârșova in Constanța county, and Câmpina in Prahova county.

Additionally, Lidl has focused on smaller communities, inaugurating its first stores in towns such as Bascov in Argeș county, Hărman in Brașov county, and Bolintin-Vale in Giurgiu county.

In total, in the first two months, Lidl created over 250 jobs nationwide.

Lidl's expansion strategy is aligned with its commitment to sustainability. The retailer is implementing resource-efficient solutions in its new stores. For instance, the newly opened store in Cluj-Napoca, part of an urban regeneration project, features the latest technologies, including a green roof, to meet NZEB (Nearly Zero Energy Building) certification standards, the company said.

Lidl Discount, which operates the Romanian retail business of the German discounter, reported a turnover of RON 21.8 billion in 2023 (the latest public data), marking an 18% increase, according to Ziarul Financiar.

(Photo source: Ifeelstock/Dreamstime.com)