Online-focused Romanian bank Libra expands lending by 20%

Libra Internet Bank, a small-sized Romanian bank that focuses on online solutions, announced that its portfolio of loans soared by 20% year-on-year to RON 3.25 billion (EUR 680 million) and the deposit base increased by 16% year-on-year to RON 4.75 billion (EUR 1 billion) at the end of 2018.

Its total assets reached RON 5.46 billion (EUR 1.17 bln), up 18% year-on-year.

The lender earned a net profit of RON 95.8 million (EUR 20 million) in 2018, up 61% from the previous year.

“We have been growing for several years more than the average of the banking system, we have outlined very clear niche strategies, and we have been adapting very rapidly to changes in the market,” said Emil Bituleanu, general manager of Libra Internet Bank.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook / Libra Internet Bank)