Romanian Liberals seek to overthrow reformist head of Senate

The National Liberal Party (PNL) of prime minister Florin Citu seeks to replace the reformist head of the Senate Anca Dragu, appointed after the general elections last December under the ruling coalition agreement that was recently broken, Hotnews.ro reported.

Last week, after the reformist USR-PLUS party pulled out its ministers from the Government and withdrew support for PM Citu, the Liberals dismissed USR-PLUS state secretaries and other top officials from their former junior partner.

But it’s not going to be that easy with the head of the Senate, apparently. Not only that PNL needs a majority of votes (which it does not have) - but it also needs a reason.

And that’s how vice-speaker Alina Gorghiu (PNL) began investigating the circumstances that led to the joint sitting of the Chambers being headed by two USR-PLUS members. Apparently, this move is aimed at finding a reason for replacing Dragu. Speaking about the majority of votes, the Social Democrats may lend a helping hand to Liberals, but it is not sure.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

