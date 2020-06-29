Romania Insider
Business
Romania’s Liberal Govt. to unveil 5-yr Recovery Plan on July 1
29 June 2020
The Romanian Government of prime minister Ludovic Orban will unveil, on July 1, a Recovery Plan to stretch over the next five years, including public investments worth billions of euros.

It is going to be, in fact, the ruling strategy of the Liberal Party (PNL), Hotnews.ro commented - pointing out that the term PM Orban's cabinet will expire this autumn when parliamentary elections should take place.

The Sovereign Fund and the public investments in infrastructure are among the elements that might be included in the Recovery Plan.

Last week, government officials said that the Sovereign Fund could be set up within three weeks and that it would be mainly an investment fund based on the legislation passed by the Social Democrat Government last year. The fund's initial capitalization would be EUR 300 million. 

(Photo: Gov.ro)

