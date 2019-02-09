Liam Gallagher’s Romania performance canceled shortly before start

British artist Liam Gallagher canceled the performance he was to deliver on September 1 at the Fall in Love festival, in Mogoşoaia, half an hour before the start of the concert, News.ro reported.

The performance was canceled because of technical reasons. The organizers of the event are working to reschedule the concert.

“Due to festival related technical issues Liam Gallagher will not be performing at Fall in Love Festival tonight,” a message on the screen behind the festival’s main stage read. “The promoter will be working on a future date for Liam to return, and ticket details will be available in the next few days.”

A similar message appeared last year, shortly before a performance Gallagher was due to deliver in Toronto.

A representative of the festival organizers, Alive, told News.ro that they were working to reschedule the concert. “The management of Liam Gallagher notified us that they encountered some technical issues and, for this reason he and the band did not go on stage. […] We hope to be able to reschedule Liam Gallagher’s concert as soon as possible.”

Some 10,000 people were present at the festival on the evening of September 1. The lead vocalist of Kaiser Chiefs, who also performed at the festival, encouraged the audience to applaud the performance of Gallagher, who was scheduled to perform next.

A message posted on the Gallagher’s Twitter account said the singer was “absolutely gutted” for not being able to perform but “safety comes first as always.”

Due to safety issues with the stage, we’ve been advised not to perform at the Fall in Love festival tonight. Absolutely gutted that we’ve come all this way and we can’t perform for you but safety comes first as always. Love LGx — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 1, 2019

Meanwhile, a message of Kaiser Chiefs’s tour manager posted on the festival's Facebook page thanked the organizers. “On behalf of Kaiser Chiefs I just want to say a big thank you for looking after us so well; everyone really went that extra mile to make sure we were looked after considering that it is your first year. It is amazing! Hope to see you all again soon,” the message read.

All the other concerts and activities in the festival took place as scheduled. Among the artists that performed at the first edition of Fall in Love were De La Soul, Disclosure DJ set, Underworld, The Mono Jacks and Firma.

(Photo: The Supermat/ Wikipedia)

