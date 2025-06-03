Sports

L’Étape Romania by Tour de France returns to Bucharest at the end of summer

03 June 2025

Cycling enthusiasts can now register for L’Étape Romania by Tour de France, set to take place on August 31 in the heart of Bucharest. Returning for its fourth edition, the race will start from Constitutiei Square and cover some of the capital’s most iconic boulevards and landmarks, including Calea Victoriei, the Arch of Triumph, and the Palace of Parliament.

Part of the global L’Étape Series by Tour de France, the Romanian race welcomes amateur cyclists of all levels. Participants can choose from three courses: City Adventure (14 km, open to ages 7+), The Ride (42 km, ages 15+), and The Race (85 km, also for ages 15+). 

Early bird pricing is available until June 30, with entry fees starting at RON 190.

The event also features a Race Village at Constitutiei Square, open to all visitors. It will host a cycling expo, food and relaxation zones, live music, kids’ activities, and sponsor activations. Entry is free for individuals with disabilities, and children benefit from a 15% discount. 

Romania joined the official L’Étape Series calendar in 2022 as its 20th host country.

More details and registration are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

