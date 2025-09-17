Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest: Festival announces 2025 dates, first program highlights

The 16th edition of Les Films de Cannes, the festival showcasing productions awarded or selected at the Cannes film festival, returns this fall to Bucharest and four other cities in the country.

The winner of this year's Palme d'Or, Jafar Panahi's It Was Just an Accident, will be screened at the event, as will be Joachim Trier's Sentimental Value, this year's Cannes Grand Prix winner.

The public can also see Mascha Schilinski's Sound of Falling and Oliver Laxe's Sirat, productions awarded the festival's Jury Prize.

Brazilian political thriller directed by Kleber Mendonça Filho, The Secret Agent, starring Wagner Moura, is also included in the program. The film won the awards for Best Actor and Best Director in Cannes.

La petite derniere, the French-German co-production directed by Hafsia Herzi, and Richard Linklater's tribute to the French New Wave Nouvelle Vague will also be presented at the event.

The audience will have the opportunity to watch approximately forty films, of which more than twenty are premieres in Romania.

The program also includes meetings and debates with filmmakers, as well as industry events.

Les Films de Cannes will take place in Bucharest between October 24 and November 2, at Elvire Popesco Cinema, Romanian Peasant Museum Cinema, and the Auditorium Hall of the National Museum of Art of Romania.

In Timișoara, the public is expected at Cinema Timiș and Cinema Studio between October 23 and October 26. In Cluj-Napoca, Cinema Victoria and Cinema Arta will host the festival between October 30 and November 2. In Iași, Cinema Ateneu will host the festival from November 7 to November 9, and in Arad, the films will be screened from October 29 to October 31 at Cinema Arta.

(Illustration: Les Films de Cannes)

simona@romania-insider.com