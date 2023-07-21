Cinema: Cannes and Berlin winners join lineup of Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest 2023

Top Cannes and Berlin film festival winners will be screened at the 2023 edition of Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest. The event will be held in Bucharest and other cities in the country from October 20 to 29.

Cannes Palme d'Or winner L'Anatomie d'une Chute/Anatomy of a Fall, directed by Justine Triet, will premiere at the 14th Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest, the organziers said.

The film follows Sandra, Samuel and their visually impaired son Daniel, who have been living in an isolated mountain area for a year. When Samuel is found dead outside the house, an investigation begins into his death under suspicious circumstances. Sandra is immediately charged, despite the unanswered question: was it suicide or murder? A year later, Daniel witnesses his mother's trial, which turns out to be a true dissection of his parents' relationship as a couple.

Nicolas Philibert's Sur l'Adamant/On the Adamant, the winner of the Golden Bear for Best Film award at the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival, is also part of this year's lineup.

"Adamant is a unique care center. A floating structure on the Seine in the heart of Paris that houses adults suffering from mental disorders. The center provides care that anchors them in time and space and helps them recover or maintain their morale," reads the presentation.

In Bucharest, the screenings will take place in the Elvire Popesco cinema halls of the French Institute in Romania, Muzeul Țăranului Cinema, Cinemateca Eforie, and Cinema Union.

The festival program will be announced at the end of September on the event's website, the organizers said. Tickets will also go on sale around the same date.

(Photo source: Facebook/Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest)