Culture

Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest: Palme d'Or winner Titane screened at this year's festival

05 October 2021
This year's edition of Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest festival is scheduled to take place between October 22 and October 31.

The indoor screenings will be held at Elvire Popesco Cinema at the French Institute (pictured), Romanian Peasant Museum Cinema, the Auditorium Hall of the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) and at Cinemateca Union. The venues will open at the capacity allowed by regulations valid at the time of the event.

A series of open-air screenings are scheduled at Verona Garden, behind Cărturești Verona bookstore, and several films and events will be available online.

The public will be able to see films such as Palme d'Or winner Titane, directed by Julia Ducournau; Asghar Farhadi's A Hero, the winner of the Grand Prix; Apichatpong Weerasethakul's Memoria, the winner of the Jury Prize, Ryūsuke Hamaguchi's Drive my car, the winner of the Best Script and the FIPRESCI prize at this year's edition of the Cannes festival; and Joachim Trier's The Worse Person in the World, starring Renate Reinsve, winner of the Best Actress award.

The program of the festival is updated here.

(Photo: Ifeelstock/ Dreamstime)

Editor's picks