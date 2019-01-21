Belgian chocolate shop network continues expansion outside Bucharest

Romanian investor Ion Codreanu, master franchisee of Belgium chocolateries Leonidas in Romania, announced plans to continue expansion outside Bucharest by opening new shops in Brasov, Oradea and Sibiu.

The new shops will be opened under franchise contracts, and not directly by Codreanu, who operates shops in Bucharest and in other three cities: Iasi, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

The existing shops recorded EUR 1 million in revenues in 2017.

“Consumption has grown and interest for our products has increased. This year we will open a franchise shop in Iasi in the Palas shopping centre and a third store in Timisoara in Open Ville,” Ion Codreanu, one of the two entrepreneurs holding the Leonidas franchise in Romania, said.

In recent years, the entrepreneur has implemented Leonidas Chocolate & Cafe, a concept that integrates both chocolate and coffee specialities. This concept is also included in the units on Calea Victoriei and Unirii in the capital city Bucharest, but also in the street units in Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara.

(photo source: Facebook / Leonidas Romania)