Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 14:21
Events

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Romania’s Cantacuzino Castle hosts “Leonardo da Vinci - The Machines” exhibition

06 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Cantacuzino Castle in the mountain town of Busteni, in Romania’s Prahova Valley, hosts a special exhibition dedicated to the genius of Leonardo da Vinci. The event marks two important moments: 570 years since da Vinci’s birth and 111 years since Cantacuzino Castle’s establishment.

The “Leonardo da Vinci - The Machines” exhibition features 45 machines designed over 500 years ago by the famous Italian genius and built for the first time in 1970 by a family of Italian artists (in collaboration with famous historian Carlo Pedretti) for the Leonardo da Vinci Museum in Florence. Built from wood, the exhibits are faithful reproductions of the sketches and projects discovered in da Vinci’s codex.

Visitors will be able to interact with 15 of the machines, including Archimedes’ screw or the cam hammer. Other amazing inventions included in the exhibition are the hang glider, the parachute, Brunelleschi’s revolving crane, the hydraulic saw and the reflector.

The exhibition is grouped into four categories: flying machines, hydraulic machines, machines and concepts for civil construction, and military inventions.

According to the organizers, “Leonardo da Vinci - the Machines” started its world tour in 2003 and has so far reached over 80 cities in Europe, Asia, North and South America and Australia, setting a record for an exhibition of this sort (over 20 million visitors) and becoming one of the world’s major cultural events. “Therefore, Cantacuzino Castle is very proud to add Busteni, Romania, to the list of international locations for this famous exhibition,” reads the press release.

The exhibition is open at the castle’s Art Gallery until October 30, 2022. Further details here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alexandru Ionaș Sălăgean/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 05/26/2022 - 14:28
02 June 2022
RI +
Parenting & tech: An interview with the founder of Parentool, the new Romanian app for parents
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 14:21
Events

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Romania’s Cantacuzino Castle hosts “Leonardo da Vinci - The Machines” exhibition

06 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Cantacuzino Castle in the mountain town of Busteni, in Romania’s Prahova Valley, hosts a special exhibition dedicated to the genius of Leonardo da Vinci. The event marks two important moments: 570 years since da Vinci’s birth and 111 years since Cantacuzino Castle’s establishment.

The “Leonardo da Vinci - The Machines” exhibition features 45 machines designed over 500 years ago by the famous Italian genius and built for the first time in 1970 by a family of Italian artists (in collaboration with famous historian Carlo Pedretti) for the Leonardo da Vinci Museum in Florence. Built from wood, the exhibits are faithful reproductions of the sketches and projects discovered in da Vinci’s codex.

Visitors will be able to interact with 15 of the machines, including Archimedes’ screw or the cam hammer. Other amazing inventions included in the exhibition are the hang glider, the parachute, Brunelleschi’s revolving crane, the hydraulic saw and the reflector.

The exhibition is grouped into four categories: flying machines, hydraulic machines, machines and concepts for civil construction, and military inventions.

According to the organizers, “Leonardo da Vinci - the Machines” started its world tour in 2003 and has so far reached over 80 cities in Europe, Asia, North and South America and Australia, setting a record for an exhibition of this sort (over 20 million visitors) and becoming one of the world’s major cultural events. “Therefore, Cantacuzino Castle is very proud to add Busteni, Romania, to the list of international locations for this famous exhibition,” reads the press release.

The exhibition is open at the castle’s Art Gallery until October 30, 2022. Further details here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alexandru Ionaș Sălăgean/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 05/26/2022 - 14:28
02 June 2022
RI +
Parenting & tech: An interview with the founder of Parentool, the new Romanian app for parents
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
Romanians abroad: Young mother wants to unite the Romanian community in Belgium through books
04 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
Words versus bullets - Ukrainian journalists turn into war correspondents: War has become part of our lives
03 June 2022
Social
Romania’s new regional hospitals, pledged by every government since 2005, still in planning phase
03 June 2022
Social
Survey: Seven in ten Romanians hold Russia accountable for the war in Ukraine
02 June 2022
Social
Report: 23,000 buildings in Bucharest at risk in case of a major earthquake
01 June 2022
Travel
Bucharest’s Henri Coandă airport ranked fourth-worst in the world
26 May 2022
Culture
Celebrated British historiographer of Romania receives Romanian citizenship
24 May 2022
Social
Romania aims to reduce US visa rejection rate from 10% to 3% in “two to three years”