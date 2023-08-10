Sales of Lego in Romania jump by 28% in 2022

The toy retailer Lego, active in Romania since 2009, crossed the RON 200mn (EUR 40mn) sales threshold on the local market in 2022, an increase of 28% compared to the previous year, according to public data consulted by Ziarul Financiar.

The business has grown significantly in terms of profit, which doubled from the last year to almost RON 8mn in 2022.

Lego has nine stores in Romania in large shopping centres, developed by the toy retailer Brick Depot, established in 2013, and controlled by several local entrepreneurs.

In addition to developing its own stores, Lego is also present in the Romanian market through toy distributors, who take the products to specialized stores or supermarkets.

