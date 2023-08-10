Business

Sales of Lego in Romania jump by 28% in 2022

10 August 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The toy retailer Lego, active in Romania since 2009, crossed the RON 200mn (EUR 40mn) sales threshold on the local market in 2022, an increase of 28% compared to the previous year, according to public data consulted by Ziarul Financiar.

The business has grown significantly in terms of profit, which doubled from the last year to almost RON 8mn in 2022.

Lego has nine stores in Romania in large shopping centres, developed by the toy retailer Brick Depot, established in 2013, and controlled by several local entrepreneurs.

In addition to developing its own stores, Lego is also present in the Romanian market through toy distributors, who take the products to specialized stores or supermarkets.

(Photo: Clearvista | Dreamstime.com)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
Business

Sales of Lego in Romania jump by 28% in 2022

10 August 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The toy retailer Lego, active in Romania since 2009, crossed the RON 200mn (EUR 40mn) sales threshold on the local market in 2022, an increase of 28% compared to the previous year, according to public data consulted by Ziarul Financiar.

The business has grown significantly in terms of profit, which doubled from the last year to almost RON 8mn in 2022.

Lego has nine stores in Romania in large shopping centres, developed by the toy retailer Brick Depot, established in 2013, and controlled by several local entrepreneurs.

In addition to developing its own stores, Lego is also present in the Romanian market through toy distributors, who take the products to specialized stores or supermarkets.

(Photo: Clearvista | Dreamstime.com)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 August 2023
Macro
Romania's central bank sees slightly higher inflation and more risks posed by Govt. 's policy
04 August 2023
Justice
Romanian court lifts Tate brothers’ house arrest
01 August 2023
Business
Romania's ruling coalition promises to cut public spending, tax loopholes
31 July 2023
Tech
SAP opens digital innovation hub in Bucharest
31 July 2023
Interviews
Oltenia de sub Munte: The Romanian region aiming to become a UNESCO geopark
26 July 2023
Interviews
“Accept that you’re going to be seen.” A blind Romanian climber’s tale of courage, determination and success
20 July 2023
Events
Coldplay will hold first concert in Bucharest next summer
13 July 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
FTSE Russell and MSCI include Hidroelectrica’s shares in their indices just after BSE debut