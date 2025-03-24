Paris photography exhibition looks at Bucharest’s transformation over three decades

Bucarest – Trente Ans Après / Bucharest – Thirty Years Later, an exhibition of photography by Laure Hinckel, is scheduled to open at the Macadam Gallery in Paris this week.

The exhibition, organized by the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in Paris, proposes “a visual dialogue about the transformation of Bucharest over three decades.”

It includes 18 photographs taken in various places in Bucharest in 1994 and 2024, along with a collection of memorabilia – posters, postcards, and notebook pages.

A first exhibition, featuring photos made in 1994, was organized in January 1995 at the French Institute in Bucharest. "Bucarest - Thirty Years Later continues this visual dialogue and reaffirms the cultural affinities between France and Romania,” a presentation of the event reads.

Laure Hinckel is a French translator specializing in Romanian literature. After studying journalism in Tours, she collaborated with publications in France and came to Romania as a reporter. She has translated into French works by Camil Petrescu, Ștefan Agopian, Matei Vișniec, Andrei Pleșu, and Mircea Cărtărescu.

She received the Antoaneta Ralian Translation Award, awarded by Radio Romania at the Gaudeamus Book Fair, for the bilingual album Bucharest - Thirty Years Later / Bucarest - Trente Ans Après.

The album Bucarest - Trente Ans Après will be presented in April at the Festival du Livre 2025 in Paris.

The exhibition is open between March 27 and June 1.

(Illustration: ICR)

