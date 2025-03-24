Events

Paris photography exhibition looks at Bucharest’s transformation over three decades

24 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucarest – Trente Ans Après / Bucharest – Thirty Years Later, an exhibition of photography by Laure Hinckel, is scheduled to open at the Macadam Gallery in Paris this week.

The exhibition, organized by the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in Paris, proposes “a visual dialogue about the transformation of Bucharest over three decades.”

It includes 18 photographs taken in various places in Bucharest in 1994 and 2024, along with a collection of memorabilia – posters, postcards, and notebook pages.

A first exhibition, featuring photos made in 1994, was organized in January 1995 at the French Institute in Bucharest. "Bucarest - Thirty Years Later continues this visual dialogue and reaffirms the cultural affinities between France and Romania,” a presentation of the event reads.

Laure Hinckel is a French translator specializing in Romanian literature. After studying journalism in Tours, she collaborated with publications in France and came to Romania as a reporter. She has translated into French works by Camil Petrescu, Ștefan Agopian, Matei Vișniec, Andrei Pleșu, and Mircea Cărtărescu.

She received the Antoaneta Ralian Translation Award, awarded by Radio Romania at the Gaudeamus Book Fair, for the bilingual album Bucharest - Thirty Years Later / Bucarest - Trente Ans Après.

The album Bucarest - Trente Ans Après will be presented in April at the Festival du Livre 2025 in Paris.

The exhibition is open between March 27 and June 1.

(Illustration: ICR)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Events

Paris photography exhibition looks at Bucharest’s transformation over three decades

24 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucarest – Trente Ans Après / Bucharest – Thirty Years Later, an exhibition of photography by Laure Hinckel, is scheduled to open at the Macadam Gallery in Paris this week.

The exhibition, organized by the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in Paris, proposes “a visual dialogue about the transformation of Bucharest over three decades.”

It includes 18 photographs taken in various places in Bucharest in 1994 and 2024, along with a collection of memorabilia – posters, postcards, and notebook pages.

A first exhibition, featuring photos made in 1994, was organized in January 1995 at the French Institute in Bucharest. "Bucarest - Thirty Years Later continues this visual dialogue and reaffirms the cultural affinities between France and Romania,” a presentation of the event reads.

Laure Hinckel is a French translator specializing in Romanian literature. After studying journalism in Tours, she collaborated with publications in France and came to Romania as a reporter. She has translated into French works by Camil Petrescu, Ștefan Agopian, Matei Vișniec, Andrei Pleșu, and Mircea Cărtărescu.

She received the Antoaneta Ralian Translation Award, awarded by Radio Romania at the Gaudeamus Book Fair, for the bilingual album Bucharest - Thirty Years Later / Bucarest - Trente Ans Après.

The album Bucarest - Trente Ans Après will be presented in April at the Festival du Livre 2025 in Paris.

The exhibition is open between March 27 and June 1.

(Illustration: ICR)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 March 2025
Energy
OMV Petrom and Romgaz spud first production well of Neptun Deep gas project in Romania’s Black Sea
25 March 2025
Society
Survey: Two-thirds of Europeans want EU to ensure their protection, Romanians less enthusiastic
25 March 2025
Finance
EC clears EUR 200 mln capital increase at Romanian state-owned CEC Bank
25 March 2025
Politics
Romanian acting president says US decision on potential Visa Waiver delay expected this week
24 March 2025
Politics
Ranking of wealthiest presidential candidates in Romania unveils surprises
24 March 2025
Business
Wendy’s confirms arrival in Romania with five restaurants by end-2025
24 March 2025
Defense
American conservatives reportedly lobby Trump administration to withdraw troops from Romania
24 March 2025
Politics
Far-right leader George Simion leads Romanian presidential race as new poll shows tight battle for runoff