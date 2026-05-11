The launch of NorthBucharest.ro: AI, completed properties and thousands of homes within one digital real estate ecosystem

News from Companies

North Bucharest Investments announces the launch of northbucharest.ro and the “North Bucharest – Real Estate” mobile app, now available on the App Store and Google Play, marking a major step forward in the digital transformation of Bucharest’s residential real estate market.

The new platform brings together over 100 residential developments and more than 1,400 available properties within a single intelligent ecosystem, with a strong focus on completed, move-in-ready homes. From studios and apartments to duplexes, penthouses and villas, the platform is designed around the way modern consumers search for real estate today: fast, intuitive and fully digital.



The launch comes at a time when digitalization has become an integral part of everyday life and consumer behavior is evolving rapidly. Buyers are no longer looking for simple listings — they expect smart experiences, instant access to information and tools that simplify decision-making. In this context, North Bucharest Investments is reshaping how residential properties are discovered and selected in Bucharest.



Artificial intelligence plays a central role in the platform’s architecture, delivering personalized recommendations in real time based on user preferences and search behavior. The ecosystem integrates interactive map-based search, instant access to property offers directly from the app, real-time alerts and notifications, as well as the “Property Tinder” feature — a swipe-based experience designed to make property discovery faster, smarter and more intuitive.



The swipe functionality introduces a new way of interacting with residential inventory, allowing users to quickly save relevant properties, instantly dismiss unsuitable options and discover homes that better match their lifestyle and purchasing criteria.



The platform is strongly focused on Bucharest’s most dynamic residential areas, including Floreasca, Herăstrău, Aviației, Pipera, Tunari, Fabrica de Glucoză and central districts of the city — locations that continue to represent the capital’s leading residential and investment hub, supported by ongoing infrastructure development and proximity to major business centers.



Unlike traditional listing platforms, northbucharest.ro is positioned as a real decision-making tool for buyers, connecting some of Bucharest’s most attractive residential opportunities into a single digital ecosystem while significantly simplifying the property selection process.

“The launch of this digital ecosystem represents our transition from traditional brokerage to a technology-driven model where digital innovation plays a central role in the purchasing journey. This is no longer just about accessing listings — it is about creating an experience where AI significantly reduces search time while increasing the relevance of available options.

Today’s consumers expect clarity, speed and control. They want to identify the right property quickly, without spending hours navigating through hundreds of listings. Our platform delivers exactly that” said Vlad Musteață, CEO & Founder of North Bucharest Investments.

Alongside the web platform, the “North Bucharest – Real Estate” mobile application provides instant access to all integrated functionalities, enabling users to stay permanently connected to market dynamics and the latest completed properties available on the market.



Through this launch, North Bucharest Investments takes a significant step toward redefining how properties are searched, discovered and selected in Bucharest, positioning technology, mobility and artificial intelligence as key differentiators in an increasingly competitive residential market.



The future of property search is digital, mobile and AI-assisted.



📲 Download the “North Bucharest – Real Estate” app

🌐 Explore the platform: https://northbucharest.ro



*This is a press release.