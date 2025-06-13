Education

Department of Latin American Studies opens at Romanian-American University

13 June 2025

The Romanian-American University has officially launched the country’s first Department of Latin American Studies (DSLA), marking a significant step in its internationalization efforts.

The inauguration brought together official representatives from eight Latin American countries - Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, Peru, and Uruguay - underlining the strong diplomatic support for deepening educational and cultural ties between Romania and the Latin American region.

“This event marks a historic moment not only for the Romanian-American University but also for Romania, as it is the first Department of Latin American Studies established in our country. The initiative opens the door to a region with tremendous potential for academic collaboration, offering new international opportunities for both students and faculty,” said Rector Costel Negricea.

The newly formed department aims to strengthen the university’s international presence and foster collaboration with Latin American universities, research centers, and cultural institutions, the university said. 

Its activities will include developing bilateral academic partnerships, hosting conferences, workshops, and lectures by international experts, promoting student and faculty mobility, launching joint research projects, and organizing cultural events.

Founded in 1991, the Romanian-American University has produced over 48,000 graduates in its 34 years of operation.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the Romanian-American University)

