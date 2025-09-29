Energy

Belgian investor to develop large power storage in eastern Romania with PNRR financing

29 September 2025

Romania's market regulator, ANRE, is expected to grant the permit for a 150 MW and 300 MWh battery in the eastern part of the country, strategically located to absorb the excess energy generated by the wind farms in the area. It would be the largest such capacity developed in Romania to date, Economica.net reported.

The project, which also received EUR 10 million funding under the PNRR, is being developed by Aukera Energy, a developer based in Belgium.

Given the PNRR's calendar, the installation is supposed to be commissioned by the end of 2026.

"The project involves the development of a lithium-ion battery storage capacity (Battery Energy Storage System - BESS), with an installed capacity of 299,754 MWh, in Ialomița County to support the integration of renewable energy into the national grid. The system will operate fully automated and will be powered exclusively from renewable sources available in the National Electricity System," the company said in its presentation of the project.

The storage facility will have the capacity to deliver a power of 150 MW over a period of two hours.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Malpetr/Dreamstime.com)

