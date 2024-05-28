Largest LEGO diorama in the world to be featured at Art Safari event in Bucharest

The largest LEGO diorama in the world, dedicated to Star Wars Rebels, will be featured between May 30 and June 16 at the Art Safari Summer Edition, held at the Dacia-Romania Palace on Lipscani Street in Bucharest.

Composed of over 1 million pieces and covering an area of 45 square meters, the diorama will occupy the entire atrium of the Dacia-Romania Palace. The impressive construction will be completed right before visitors' eyes on the first day of the Summer Edition, May 30, by RoLUG - the Romanian LEGO Users Group.

Guinness World Records recognized the Star Wars-inspired model at the 2024 East European Comic Con.

The Art Safari Summer Edition program includes theater, cinema, music, circus performances, art workshops for children, and vintage toys and games that recreate vacations of the past. Țăndărică Theater and Ion Creangă Theater will delight children of all ages with stories. For the first time, the Metropolitan Circus joins Art Safari.

In the Kids Cinema area, children can watch movies in a comfortable and friendly space. For music lovers, the program includes interactive singing workshops organized by Cantus Mundi (a program run by the Madrigal Choir). These will culminate in a final concert held at Art Safari. Children have the chance to experience the joy of music and artistic collaboration and will feel like part of a real choir.

Also during the event, the Toy Museum presents "Vacations of the Past," an exhibition of vintage toys and games where parents and grandparents can relive their childhood vacations, and children can discover the fascinating world of old toys. The exhibition is supported by the City Hall, through ARCUB – the Cultural Center of Bucharest.

The program also includes interactive English courses organized by the British Council, creative and play workshops (as part of the Art Safari Kinder program), and face-painting sessions that transform children into their favorite characters.

Access to the exhibition areas is free for children under 12 years old. For adults, access to the Summer Edition is based on a Full Access ticket available online or at the entrance. The visiting hours for the Summer Edition, as well as the current season's exhibitions Mysteries and Treasures, are from Thursday to Sunday, between 12:00 and 21:00 (last entry: 20:30).

(Photo source: LEGO)