Entertainment

Star Wars-inspired LEGO brick diorama built in Romania sets new world record

23 April 2024

The members of RoLUG (Romanian LEGO Users Group), with support from LEGO Romania, have built the largest LEGO brick diorama in the world. Guinness World Records recognized the Star Wars-inspired model at the 2024 East European Comic Con.

More than 1 million LEGO bricks were used for the diorama. Its total area of 45,746 square meters, covered exclusively using LEGO bricks, with no additional support system, is what brought the build the Guinness World Records title.

Using both vertical and horizontal space to add dynamics and depth, the model recreates in great detail all landforms from the Lothal planet, prevalent in the Star Wars universe, with battleships, vehicles, and over 1,500 minifigures that give the model the impression of motion.

A team of 26 members from the RoLUG organization helped build the record-breaking model over a three-year span. The last square meter of the diorama was built live with help from visitors of the East European Comic Con.

LEGO world record

“The world record we are celebrating now is a joint milestone on the Romanian market and a valuable encouragement to continue to be involved where passion thrives,” said Valery Kasimov, Country Manager Romania & Bulgaria at the LEGO Group.

In turn, Mirona Constantin, RoLUG Ambassador, stated: “For us, the RoLUG community, this world record represents a dream come true. This project symbolizes the culmination of three years filled with passion, dedication, teamwork, and collaboration. We believe this moment not only represents a major milestone in our mission but also confirms our profound belief: the LEGO brick is not merely a child’s toy but a powerful tool for expressing one’s imagination and creativity across all ages. With this remarkable accomplishment, we’re ready for new adventures, and we’d like to extend a warm invitation to fellow enthusiasts to join us in this inspiring journey.”

The previously set world record stood at 30.66 square meters and was registered in France in 2021.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photos: LEGO)

1

