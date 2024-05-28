EUROPAfest 2024 brings artists from 20 countries to Bucharest in July

EUROPAfest holds a new edition this summer, bringing 100+ artists from 20 countries to Bucharest from July 5 to 14. In addition to jazz concerts, the event will also include workshops and jam sessions.

The festival debuts on July 5 with the Opening Gala Concert – Jazz at the Palace, while the EUROPAfest 31 Gala is scheduled for July 13. Both concerts take place at the Auditorium Hall of the Royal Palace/National Art Museum of Romania.

The event brings to Bucharest artists from European states such as Italy, Poland, and France, as well as from the United States of America, Israel, or Japan. It proposes a rich agenda, a musical marathon with events such as Summertime Jazz, It's Jazz Time, Jazz a Perfect Day, and the Italian Jazz Night.

Tickets have already been put up for sale for prices between RON 95 and RON 125, depending on the events and category chosen. Passes for the entire festival are also available. They can be purchased from Iabilet.ro and the Flanco store network.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)