Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 11/21/2019 - 08:18
Business
Lakshmi Mittal reportedly takes over small-sized Romanian bank
21 November 2019
Romanian businessman Dorinel Umbrărescu, known as one of the local “asphalt kings” due to his construction companies’ infrastructure contracts with the state, has reached an agreement to sell his bank, Banca Română de Credite şi Investiţii (BRCI).

The deal is currently being analysed by Romania’s National Bank (BNR) for compliance with local regulations. The buyer is reportedly indirectly controlled by Indian billionaire Lakshmi Mittal, who has sold his biggest local business, steel producer ArcellorMittal Galati (formerly Sidex), as part of a regional deal.

ArcelorMittal still controls three Romanian companies in the steel industry.

Umbrarescu has been trying to sell his credit institution for about three years and was reportedly ready to give it away for only the price of a banking license (EUR 10 mln), Economica.net reported.

According to sources contacted by Economica.net, BRCI was sold to an English bank. Sources close to the transaction say Lakshmi Mittal, the former owner of Sidex Galaţi, is the one who bought the bank through his financial vehicles.

BRCI posted RON 9.2 million (EUR 2 mln) losses in 2018, not much different from the 2017 result, according to data from the Ministry of Finance. Since 2014, when it started operating, until 2018, BRCI accumulated almost RON 90 mln (EUR 20 mln) in losses. The bank has no units except for its headquarters in Bucharest.

(Photo: Pexels.com)

