Romanian retail network LaDoiPasi opens 60 new shops in one day

Romanian retail network LaDoiPasi, a concept developed by the German wholesaler Metro, opened 60 new stores on Friday, June 28, and reached more than 2,400 units across the country.

The 60 new stores are in both urban and rural areas. Some of the entrepreneurs chose to develop a new business, but most were owners of convenience stores who joined the LaDoiPasi franchise.

At the end of the year, Metro estimates that the LaDoiPasi franchise will exceed the threshold of 2,500 stores.

The stores have average areas between 80 and 120 sqm and offer a mix of food and non-food products that vary according to the local profile, with the selection being made based on a thorough analysis of the specific consumption habits of the communities they are addressed to.

On average, there are between 3,500 – 7,000 products displayed on the shelf, from basic products to vegetables and fruits, fresh meat, and dairy.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)