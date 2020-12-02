Ladies in Cybersecurity conference takes place in Bucharest this spring

Ladies in Cybersecurity, a one-day cybersecurity conference focused on providing guidance and support to women who want to build or develop a career in the field, will be organized at Impact Hub Bucharest on March 26.

The event will feature an exclusively female speaker lineup, local and international leaders coming to this conference to share hands-on experience on key issues in cybersecurity.

The first three speakers confirmed for the March event are Ljubica Pendaroska - special adviser to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Northern Macedonia, Gratiela Magdalinoiu, president ISACA Romania, and Dumitra Dragos - Threat Hunter at CrowdStrike. Further details are available here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the organizers)