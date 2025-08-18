Justice

Romania's Labor Ministry publishes law on magistrates' pensions

18 August 2025

The magistrates recipients of the so-called "special pensions" or technically "service pensions" not entirely based on past contributions will have to retire at the standard age (65 years currently) and have a minimum length of service of at least 35 years, with the net amount of the pension being limited to 70% of the net income from the last month of activity, according to a draft amendment to service pensions bill, put into public debate by the Ministry of Labor.

The bill had previously been unveiled by prime minister Ilie Bolojan and prompted fierce protests from magistrates.

According to the official document, the reform aims to both respect the principle of equity among beneficiaries of pensions paid from public funds and to ensure the financial sustainability and predictability of the pension system, in the context of the aging population and the need to align with European recommendations. 

The project will be subject to approval by bodies such as the Superior Council of Magistracy and the Legislative Council.

Judges of the Constitutional Court (CCR) are excluded from these regulations, Cursdeguvernare.ro pointed out. The members of CCR apparently retain their privileges.

"The status of the judges of the Constitutional Court, including their pensions, is regulated by Law no. 47/1992 on the organisation and functioning of the Constitutional Court," explained the government spokesperson, Ioana Dogioiu, invoking the opinions of specialists.

According to the Law regulating the activity of the CCR, "judges of the Constitutional Court with at least 25 years of seniority in legal activity or in higher legal education, regardless of age and date of retirement, benefit, upon request, from a service pension equal to 80% of the calculation base represented by the gross monthly salary allowance and the bonuses received.

