Business

Romanian retailer La Cocoş surpasses RON 1 bln turnover in 2024

15 May 2025

Romanian retail chain La Cocoş recorded a turnover of RON 1.18 billion (EUR 237 million) in 2024, marking a 20.7% y/y increase and becoming the first domestically owned retailer to exceed the RON 1 billion benchmark, according to Ziarul Financiar.

Founded in 2014 by entrepreneur Iulian Nica, La Cocoş operates a network of three hypermarkets - two in Ploieşti and one in Bucharest. A fourth store, located in Braşov, was inaugurated in January 2025. 

The company now plans to accelerate its expansion, with new units under development in Craiova, Piteşti, and Arad. The Craiova store will replace the former PIC hypermarket, the Piteşti location will be housed in the Supernova complex, and the Arad store will occupy the former Remarkt space, previously operated by Real.

The company’s rapid development follows a change in ownership structure in December 2024, when investment funds Morphosis Capital and CEECAT Capital, along with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), became shareholders.

“Until December 2024, the network operated as a family business and was also the first 100% Romanian network to enter the top 10 retailers in Romania, occupying tenth position,” said Iulian Nica, founder of La Cocoş.

The company’s milestone comes amid growing consumer demand and increasing competition in Romania’s retail market. La Cocoş’s success with a limited store footprint highlights its strong regional positioning and operational efficiency, particularly in its original locations in Ploieşti.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

