Knauf Insulation completes EUR 140 mln glass mineral wool factory in Romania

Knauf Insulation, part of the German construction materials group Knauf, announced that it completed the construction of a glass mineral wool factory in Târnăveni, in central Romania, after an investment of approximately EUR 140 million. The facility will be inaugurated by the end of the year.

The new factory is the company's most modern production facility in Central and Eastern Europe and will have a production capacity of more than 100 million square meters or 75,000 tonnes of mineral wool. It will serve both domestic needs and the other Knauf Insulation markets in the region.

The plant will employ 100, from skilled workers to automation and maintenance engineers, Economedia.ro reported.

Knauf Insulation has been active in Romania since 2008 and produces insulating materials, such as glass mineral wool, basalt mineral wool, and wood fibre boards (Heraklith).

(Photo source: Knaufinsulation-tarnaveni.ro)