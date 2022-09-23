Politics

Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis attends reception hosted by Joe Biden in New York

23 September 2022
Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis attended the reception hosted in New York by US president Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden for the heads of delegation participating in the 77th United Nations General Assembly.

A photo from the event shared on social media shows Romanian leader Klaus Iohannis and first lady Carmen Iohannis alongside Joe and Jill Biden.

On September 20-21, president Iohannis led the Romanian delegation to the high-level segment of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly. He addressed the UN general debate on September 20, talking about the “unprovoked and illegal war” started by Russia in Ukraine and its global consequences. He also called for further unity and solidarity, saying that Romania will continue to support its northern neighbour.

He is currently in San Francisco, where he met with members of the Romanian community on the West Coast of the United States of America. On September 23, he will meet Romanian entrepreneurs in Silicon Valley.

(Photo source: Facebook/Klaus Iohannis)

