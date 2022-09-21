UN General Assembly: RO president says consequences of the war in Ukraine are global, calls for further solidarity

Video

Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis addressed the general debate of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly on September 20, talking about the “unprovoked and illegal war” started by Russia in Ukraine and its global consequences. He also called for further unity and solidarity, saying that Romania will continue to support its northern neighbour.

“We are witnessing, since February 24, the dramatic consequences of the unprovoked and illegal war started by the Russian Federation, a permanent member of the Security Council, against Ukraine. We are also witnessing exceptional solidarity from numerous countries united in their support for Ukraine, a sovereign member of this Assembly and a victim of months of aggression against its civilians, basic infrastructure and economy,” Iohannis said during remarks at the UN General Assembly.

He said the consequences of the war in Ukraine, which has no justification, are global and go beyond security, referring to “blatant violations of norms and principles of international law, including international humanitarian law and fundamental human rights, and on sustainable development worldwide.”

“There is no justification for bloodshed, destruction and human suffering. It is our joint responsibility to come together and uphold our common values as members of the United Nations,” he continued.

Iohannis also reiterated Romania’s support for Ukraine and the refugees fleeing the war. According to him, since the beginning of the conflict, over 2.3 million Ukrainians have crossed Romania’s borders.

“Romania has offered not only emergency assistance, but also medium and long-term support for those who decided to stay in our country, with free access to education, health services and the labor market. In addition, we offered direct humanitarian assistance and put in place a logistic hub for coordinating international humanitarian assistance from the entire world. Our support will not stop here,” Klaus Iohannis said.

He then added: “We know that our response, especially to this war, will shape our common future. Our support for peace should be voiced now, louder than ever. In defending our universal values, it is essential to stay united and bring everyone on board, including those who are still hesitating. Engagement and dialogue are crucial to overcoming divisions and, at the same time, to counter the spread of falsehoods and propaganda.”

President Iohannis also said that “weaponizing access to food and restricting it around the world is unacceptable,” renewing Romania’s commitment to continue facilitating grain exports from Ukraine.

“In order to support the Ukrainian economy and help manage the global food crisis, Romania has acted in a responsible way by facilitating the export of more than 4 million tons of Ukrainian grain, which represents 60% of the grain exported by Ukraine, through our ports on the Danube and at the Black Sea, since the beginning of the crisis.”

The Romanian president also talked about energy security and called for “joint solutions and responsible action.”

“We must avoid the use of energy as a tool of blackmail. Energy security requires strategic investments in renewables, in nuclear power - with new future-oriented projects such as small modular reactors - or in hydrogen. It also requires energy prices that are accessible for our citizens,” he told the UN General Assembly.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)