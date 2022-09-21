Romania submitted candidacy for a seat in the UN Human Rights Council, president says

Romania submitted its candidacy for a seat in the UN Human Rights Council for the term 2023-2025, president Klaus Iohannis announced on September 20 during remarks at the UN General Assembly.

“Romania’s solid contribution to various operations around the globe stands proof of our commitment. We need to ensure that, in line with the Action for Peacekeeping agenda, the UN peacekeeping missions become more effective and contribute to political solutions to conflicts, placing human rights at the core of their action. We also need a steadfast action from the international community to protect and promote human rights. We must strengthen the UN Human Rights system and ensure sustainable and adequate funding of all its activities,” president Iohannis said.

He added: “We recognize the essential role played by civil society actors and the human rights defenders in the promotion and protection of human rights. Ensuring proper functioning of democratic institutions, upholding respect for the rule of law and guaranteeing the fundamental rights and freedoms remain fundamental. It is with these firm convictions that Romania has presented its candidacy for a seat in the UN Human Rights Council, for the term 2023-2025.”

The Human Rights Council is an inter-governmental body within the United Nations system “responsible for strengthening the promotion and protection of human rights around the globe and for addressing situations of human rights violations and make recommendations on them.” It was created by the UN General Assembly on March 15, 2006, and its first session took place from June 19 to 30, 2006. It is made up of 47 Member States which are elected by the UN General Assembly.

President Klaus Iohannis is in New York on September 20-21, leading the Romanian delegation to the high-level segment of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly. In addition, his visit to the US will also include a trip to San Francisco (California) on September 22-23, 2022, where he will meet representatives of the Romanian community.

