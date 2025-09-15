Romanian car rental company Klass Wagen launches Autozentrum brand, opens first subsidiary in Germany

Romanian car rental company Klass Wagen said that it launched the Autozentrum brand and opened its first subsidiary in Germany, becoming the first Romanian company to sell used cars on the German market. The move marks the beginning of the Klass Wagen Autozentrum European network, through which the group intends to sell used cars directly to B2B and B2C customers in Western Europe.

The new location, in Spaichingen, Baden-Württemberg, represents an investment of more than EUR 1 million. Klass Wagen said the outlet is expected to generate EUR 8–9 million in turnover and sell at least 500 units by 2026.

The company plans to expand further in Germany, with one or two additional sites by 2026.

Autozentrum will serve both businesses and private customers, offering more than 25 brands and 57 car models aged between one and four years.

“If we started in 2009 by buying cars from Germany, we are returning there after 16 years, this time not to buy, but to sell,” said CEO Norbert Sabou. “It is proof of our maturity as a business.”

Klass Wagen currently operates in Romania, Hungary, and Portugal, and generates annual sales of more than EUR 35 million through wholesale car sales. The launch of Autozentrum marks its first direct entry into the consumer market in Western Europe.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)