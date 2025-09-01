Documentary about King Michael screened at this year’s Bucharest International Film Festival

The documentary On Life – King Michael of Romania/ Despre Viaţă - Regele Mihai al României will be screened at this year’s Bucharest International Film Festival (BIFF), in the event’s History and Cinema section.

The film offers a “deeply personal perspective” on King Mihai’s relationship with Queen Elena and King Carol II, as well as on the values ​​that guided his life. It includes and interview given by Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, a cousin of King Michael, about the family connection and visits to Romania in 1927.

The documentary, produced by Chainsaw Film Productions, is directed by Marin Dinescu. John Florescu is executive producer, Dan Drăghicescu associate producer, Viorel Sergovici Sr. director of photography, and Mircea Lăcătuş editor.

Another project screened in BIFF’s History and Cinema section is Romania’s Enigmas, narrated by Romanian actor Marcel Iureş.

The three episodes selected for screening - The Assassination of Barbu Catargiu, Maria Tănase, and UFO over Romanian Airspace - invite viewers to explore mysteries and lesser-known stories from the national past. Among the guests contributing to these episodes were political scientist Stejărel Olaru, historian Andrei Pogăciaş, and cosmonaut Dumitru Prunariu.

Directed by Marin Dinescu and executive produced by John Florescu, it is a production of Chainsaw Film Productions for the History Channel.

BIFF 2025 will take place at the Romanian Peasant Museum Cinema, CREART - Grădina cu filme, Cinemateca Eforie, and Cinema Union between September 19 and September 28.

(Illustration: BIFF on Facebook)

