Kindergartens, day nurseries in Romania to reopen later this week
15 June 2020
The Government Decision published on Friday in the Official Gazette allowed the kindergartens and day nurseries to resume their activity on Monday, June 15. However, they remained closed because the implementing rules have not yet been published.

Education minister Monica Anisie said on Sunday, June 14, that the reopening of nurseries and kindergartens, both public and private, is possible after the publication of the implementing rules, namely the Joint Order of Ministers of Education, Health and Labor, Hotnews.ro reported. 

This order is to set the conditions under which day nurseries, kindergartens and other locations offering after-school services can resume their activity. 

Monica Anisie mentioned that the ministry she leads would probably have the implementing norms ready by Monday. 

Starting June 15, Romania has eased more of the restrictions imposed amid the coronavirus pandemic, including some measures related to travel from other countries. The shopping malls and lottery, gambling, and betting agencies can also reopen starting today, while people coming from countries with low rates of coronavirus infection are exempted from the home isolation measure.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

