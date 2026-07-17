KFC expands in Romania with first delivery and takeaway-only restaurant

Sphera Franchise Group announced the opening of Romania's first KFC restaurant operating exclusively in a delivery and takeaway format, investing approximately EUR 420,000 in the new unit in Popești-Leordeni, near Bucharest. The opening is the company's fourth KFC launch this year and brings the chain's network in Romania to 112 restaurants.

Located in the La Strada shopping center, the roughly 100 sqm Delivery Carry Out restaurant is designed exclusively for delivery orders and customer pickups, without a traditional dine-in area.

Customers can place orders directly at the restaurant, through the Click & Collect service, or via partner delivery platforms.

According to company representatives, the new format is intended to meet growing demand for faster and more convenient ordering options while maintaining the same menu and product standards as traditional KFC restaurants.

The new restaurant has created 15 jobs in Popești-Leordeni, ranging from kitchen and cashier positions to restaurant management roles.

The Popești-Leordeni opening follows KFC restaurant launches earlier this year in Bucharest's M Park Titan shopping center, Bălți in the Republic of Moldova, and San Donà di Piave in Italy.

Sphera Franchise Group operates the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands in Romania, as well as KFC restaurants in the Republic of Moldova and parts of Italy. The group manages more than 180 restaurants across the three markets and has been listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange since 2017.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)