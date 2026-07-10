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Romanian restaurant chain Hercule plans to open five units this year

10 July 2026

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Hercule, the taverna restaurant developed by Strong MND Group, plans to open five units in the country this year, while investing approximately RON 4 million (EUR 761,904) in the new locations.

The expansion is part of the company's long-term strategy to build a network of 100 Hercule restaurants over the next five years, through a combination of company-owned locations and franchise-operated units.

The Hercule network currently comprises three restaurants in Romania, located in Bacău, Huși, and Vaslui. One restaurant is company-owned, while the other two operate under franchise agreements.

"We see significant growth potential for Romania's franchise market, particularly in niche restaurant concepts, where consumers are increasingly looking for authentic dining experiences and distinctive products. At the same time, entrepreneurs are showing growing interest in proven business models, and the fact that more than 200 restaurants and HoReCa venues are opened under franchise agreements in Romania each year confirms the maturity of this market segment,” Florin Sorescu, general manager of Hercule, said.

Hercule is developed by Strong MND Group, the team behind Spartan, the Romanian fast-casual restaurant chain. Spartan currently operates 58 restaurants nationwide, including 25 company-owned locations and 33 franchised units. The brand is present in more than 25 cities across Romania and employs a team of over 1,000 people. In addition to Spartan and Hercule, the Strong MND Group also develops other restaurant concepts, including Tyranozaur and Wokfull.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com
 

Normal
Business

Romanian restaurant chain Hercule plans to open five units this year

10 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Hercule, the taverna restaurant developed by Strong MND Group, plans to open five units in the country this year, while investing approximately RON 4 million (EUR 761,904) in the new locations.

The expansion is part of the company's long-term strategy to build a network of 100 Hercule restaurants over the next five years, through a combination of company-owned locations and franchise-operated units.

The Hercule network currently comprises three restaurants in Romania, located in Bacău, Huși, and Vaslui. One restaurant is company-owned, while the other two operate under franchise agreements.

"We see significant growth potential for Romania's franchise market, particularly in niche restaurant concepts, where consumers are increasingly looking for authentic dining experiences and distinctive products. At the same time, entrepreneurs are showing growing interest in proven business models, and the fact that more than 200 restaurants and HoReCa venues are opened under franchise agreements in Romania each year confirms the maturity of this market segment,” Florin Sorescu, general manager of Hercule, said.

Hercule is developed by Strong MND Group, the team behind Spartan, the Romanian fast-casual restaurant chain. Spartan currently operates 58 restaurants nationwide, including 25 company-owned locations and 33 franchised units. The brand is present in more than 25 cities across Romania and employs a team of over 1,000 people. In addition to Spartan and Hercule, the Strong MND Group also develops other restaurant concepts, including Tyranozaur and Wokfull.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com
 

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