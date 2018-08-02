26.5 °C
Hungarian company invests EUR 20 mln in mixed project in western Romania

by Romania Insider
Hungarian construction group Kesz will invest EUR 20 million in a mixed real estate project in Cluj-Napoca, Ziuadecj.realitatea.net reported.

The company will convert an existing building, that was supposed to become the first private hospital in Cluj-Napoca, into offices and aparthotel.

The project, called Hexagon Offices & Apartments, should be finalized in early 2019. The project will have a total area of 25,000 sqm and include offices and 52 apartments. It will also host a supermarket, restaurant, conference rooms and a fitness club.

The building was developed by the Pelican group, which wanted to open a private hospital here. Swedish group Medicover announced it would take over the Pelican medical clinics network.

