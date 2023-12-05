First Kempinski hotel in Romania to open in Poiana Brașov following EUR 70 mln investment

Kempinski Hotels, the oldest luxury hotel group in Europe, will open a five-star unit in the popular mountain town of Poiana Brașov in partnership with Rock Development Holding. The investment in the new hospitality project, Kempinski’s first in Romania, is estimated at EUR 70 million.

The project also marks Bucharest-based developer Rock Holding’s first foray into the luxury hospitality space after developing a collection of high-end residential projects in the Romanian capital.

“The mountains of Eastern Europe are some of the most spectacular in the world, and we are thrilled to have found a new home in the enchanting village of Poiana Brasov,” said Bernold Schroeder, Chief Executive Officer of Kempinski Group and Chairman of the Management Board of Kempinski AG.

In addition to 120 rooms and suites, Kempinski Poiana Brașov will offer extensive spa and wellness facilities, three dining outlets, a conference centre, and an events space.

Created in 1897, Kempinski Hotels is Europe’s oldest luxury hotel group. Today, the group operates 82 hotels and residences in 35 countries and currently has more than 26 projects under development around the globe.

Rock Development Holding is a leading real estate developer that has so far focused on the upper level of the residential market in Bucharest, with cumulative investments of over EUR 53 million in reference projects with a total of over 800 apartments.

Chicago-based luxury hotel group Hyatt also announced recently that it intends to enter the Romanian market with a first property in Bucharest.

(Photo source: RobertWei/Dreamstime.com)