Accor announces new Mercure hotel in Oradea

Leading hospitality group Accor said it signed a franchise agreement with local partner Grand Hotel West to open a new Mercure hotel in Oradea, northwestern Romania.

The new hotel, currently under construction in the southeastern part of the city, is set to welcome its first guests in early 2026.

Mercure Oradea will have 90 rooms, a conferencing area, a restaurant, a lobby bar, and a wine cellar, in addition to the indoor pool, the spa area and the gym. A kids' corner and a parking lot of 105 places will complete the services and guest experience.

"A new hotel affiliated with an international chain will reinforce the city's positioning as a travel destination, boosting its overall tourism potential and generating lasting economic benefits," said Rareș Țicra, representative of Grand Hotel West, Oradea.

Mercure is part of Accor, a leading hospitality group offering experiences across more than 110 countries in 5,400 properties, 10,000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities, or flexible workspaces.

Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on Euronext Paris and the OTC Market in the United States.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Accor)