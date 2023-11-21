Real Estate

Accor announces new Mercure hotel in Oradea

21 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Leading hospitality group Accor said it signed a franchise agreement with local partner Grand Hotel West to open a new Mercure hotel in Oradea, northwestern Romania.

The new hotel, currently under construction in the southeastern part of the city, is set to welcome its first guests in early 2026. 

Mercure Oradea will have 90 rooms, a conferencing area, a restaurant, a lobby bar, and a wine cellar, in addition to the indoor pool, the spa area and the gym. A kids' corner and a parking lot of 105 places will complete the services and guest experience.

"A new hotel affiliated with an international chain will reinforce the city's positioning as a travel destination, boosting its overall tourism potential and generating lasting economic benefits," said Rareș Țicra, representative of Grand Hotel West, Oradea.

Mercure is part of Accor, a leading hospitality group offering experiences across more than 110 countries in 5,400 properties, 10,000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities, or flexible workspaces. 

Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on Euronext Paris and the OTC Market in the United States.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Accor)

Read next
Normal
Real Estate

Accor announces new Mercure hotel in Oradea

21 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Leading hospitality group Accor said it signed a franchise agreement with local partner Grand Hotel West to open a new Mercure hotel in Oradea, northwestern Romania.

The new hotel, currently under construction in the southeastern part of the city, is set to welcome its first guests in early 2026. 

Mercure Oradea will have 90 rooms, a conferencing area, a restaurant, a lobby bar, and a wine cellar, in addition to the indoor pool, the spa area and the gym. A kids' corner and a parking lot of 105 places will complete the services and guest experience.

"A new hotel affiliated with an international chain will reinforce the city's positioning as a travel destination, boosting its overall tourism potential and generating lasting economic benefits," said Rareș Țicra, representative of Grand Hotel West, Oradea.

Mercure is part of Accor, a leading hospitality group offering experiences across more than 110 countries in 5,400 properties, 10,000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities, or flexible workspaces. 

Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on Euronext Paris and the OTC Market in the United States.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Accor)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi
26 October 2023
M&A
Greek PPC completes takeover of Enel's Romanian assets