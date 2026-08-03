Entertainment

Bucharest City Hall launches free kayaking on Dâmbovița river

03 August 2026

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The Bucharest City Hall (PMB) announced that starting Friday, July 31, until October, free kayak and canoe rides will be possible on the river Dâmbovița.

“From today until October, free kayaking and canoeing are possible. No reservation is required,” the municipality’s invitation reads.

Six boats are available: two two-seater kayaks and four four-seater canoes.

The project is supported by the Bucharest City Hall, through ARCUB.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primăria Municipiului Bucureşti)

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Positive Romania
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Entertainment

Bucharest City Hall launches free kayaking on Dâmbovița river

03 August 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Bucharest City Hall (PMB) announced that starting Friday, July 31, until October, free kayak and canoe rides will be possible on the river Dâmbovița.

“From today until October, free kayaking and canoeing are possible. No reservation is required,” the municipality’s invitation reads.

Six boats are available: two two-seater kayaks and four four-seater canoes.

The project is supported by the Bucharest City Hall, through ARCUB.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primăria Municipiului Bucureşti)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

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