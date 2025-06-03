JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel unveils an enchanting summer solstice celebration in the iconic JW Garden

Partner Content

JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel invites discerning guests to immerse themselves in an extraordinary celebration of the summer solstice. On June 20–21, 2025, OLEA’s lush JW Garden is designed as a haven of botanical elegance and culinary artistry, offering a meticulously curated series of events designed to honour the longest day of the year with sophistication and intention.

As the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, we invite you to pause, reconnect, and immerse yourself in a celebration of light, renewal, and nature’s simple abundance. Transformative JW Garden celebration that honours the “Summer Solstice”—a day where time lingers, flavours bloom, and every moment is steeped in meaning.

Step into a sanctuary of serenity and seasonal discovery at OLEA, where curated experiences awaken the senses and slow the rhythm of everyday life.

Join us for a trio of unforgettable experiences throughout the weekend as we celebrate the Light of the Summer Solstice at JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel.

Celebrate the Summer Solstice at OLEA – JW Garden Mixology Workshop at 17.00

A spirited prelude to the dinner, this interactive workshop will guide guests through crafting three cocktails, including the "Solstice Spritz" (gin, elderflower, basil) and a non-alcoholic "Garden Elixir." Participants are privileged to:

Learn mixology secrets: From infusions to balancing flavours, led by the hotel's expert bartender.

Toast to tradition: Raise glasses during two curated toasts - "To Good Health" and "A Moment for Gratitude."

Take home memories: Seed paper recipe cards, blending sustainability with the art of cocktail-making.

Reserve your spot for 150 RON / person here and join the JW Garden Mixology Workshop.

Summer Solstice JW Garden Dinner on June 20 at 19:00 for an enchanting evening

As the golden light of midsummer lingers in the air, join us for an enchanting evening under the open sky on the OLEA terrace. JW Garden Summer Solstice Dinner is a feast for the senses—a culinary journey that honours the season’s bounty, shared in good company.

Inspired by the JW Garden philosophy of mindful living and seasonal abundance, Nicolae Lica, Executive Chef, has crafted a sharing-style menu that brings people together around the table. Each dish is a tribute to nature’s finest offerings, prepared with care and creativity.

To begin the night, a refreshing ‘Solstice Breeze’ cocktail welcomes you, followed by handmade JW Garden bread served warm. As the evening unfolds, local wine pairings enhance the flavours, while flickering butter candles cast a soft glow over the gathering.

Every detail is designed to connect you with the earth—from plantable seed-paper menus that guests can take home and grow, to communal tables set with natural textures. The night reaches its peak with a magical solstice ritual – sending wishes into the sky with a moment of reflection and celebration.

The Menu – A Seasonal Story on Every Plate

Edamame Hummus – Smooth and creamy hummus, served with warm bread.

Whipped Feta with Beetroot – A delicate balance of tangy feta and sweet roasted beets.

Tomato and Asparagus Salad with Goat Cheese – A perfect harmony of freshness and creaminess.

Mediterranean Roasted Squash Salad with Kale & Avocado Dressing – Rich flavours and contrasting textures.

Anatolian Fried Calamari – Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside.

Mangalita Pork Cutlet – Succulent, perfectly cooked heritage pork.

Seafood Saganaki – Fresh seafood in a fragrant tomato and olive sauce.

Mushroom Skewers – Grilled wild mushrooms, served with Mediterranean chimichurri and lemon with a side of Bulgur Rice – Simple yet full of flavour, Grilled Garden Vegetables with Herbs – The fresh taste of the season and Za’atar Crushed Potatoes – A rustic, aromatic side dish.

For a sweet ending, Assorted Baklava – Sweet and crisp, layered with nuts and honey, Honey Cream Cake with Toasted Hazelnuts – A delicate, indulgent treat, Sour Cherry Clafoutis – A French classic with the perfect balance of sweet and tart.

The dinner experience can be booked for 250 RON per person online here - Summer Solstice Garden Dinner at Olea 1 person | JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel , Bucharest or by phone + 40214031919

Morning Breath Ritual Session: Enjoy a tranquil morning of relaxation and meditation on June 21st at 7:30 —included in all packages as a complimentary experience.

Summer Solstice Garden Weekend Package

Immerse yourself in a harmonious blend of indulgence and mindfulness with this exclusive retreat, designed to celebrate the longest day of the year in perfect serenity.

Begin your journey with the JW Garden Mixology Workshop, an enchanting afternoon cocktail class that honours the vibrant flavours of the season. Under the expert guidance of the hotel’s expert bartender, you will craft exquisite, garden-inspired elixirs using fresh herbs, edible flowers, and locally foraged ingredients. Each sip will transport you deeper into the lush beauty of the season.

As the golden hour fades into twilight, take your seat for Signature Summer Solstice JW Garden Dinner at OLEA. This sumptuous, solstice-inspired set menu showcases the finest locally sourced ingredients, artfully prepared to reflect the bounty of summer. Dine beneath a canopy of stars, surrounded by the fragrant whispers of the garden, as each course tells a story of sun-ripened flavours and culinary craftsmanship.

To complete the experience, awaken your senses with a morning Breathing Ritual Meditation Session in the heart of the garden, where the soft light of dawn and the chorus of birdsong create a moment of pure tranquillity.

This is more than a getaway—it is a celebration of nature’s rhythms, designed to nourish the body, delight the palate, and restore the spirit.

Book your Summer Solstice Celebration

A Celebration Rooted in Nature and Luxury

At JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel, we believe the solstice is more than a celestial event—it is an opportunity to connect with nature and one another. Every detail, from the seed-paper stationery to the garden-to-table menu, reflects our commitment to mindful luxury and unforgettable storytelling.

