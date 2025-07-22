JUNE becomes the official communications partner for Generatik, the platform that digitizes mall advertising

News from Companies

JUNE agency becomes the communication partner for Generatik, the digital platform for planning mall advertising campaigns, launched by Brand Management. The partnership between the two teams is not only about visibility, but also about the responsibility of bringing to the forefront a product that redefines the way brands plan their presence in shopping malls. Together, they aim to develop a communication strategy that not only enhances Generatik’s brand awareness but also fosters a deep understanding of its impact on the industry.

The launch campaign focused on strategically positioning the product within the media market and increasing its visibility among agencies, brands, and relevant indoor advertising networks, with a strong emphasis on mall advertising, a key area in Generatik’s communication strategy. Without excluding other types of real estate spaces, such as office buildings or retail parks, the platform aims to become the preferred solution for efficiently planning campaigns in high-traffic locations, through coherent, relevant, and sustained communication in industry media.

With a proven track record of partnering with over 50 startups, JUNE positions itself as an agile communication partner for companies seeking to grow rapidly and strategically in emerging markets. Launched in June 2025, Generatik is a tech solution that simplifies the planning, estimation, and contracting of mall advertising campaigns, bringing to Romania the first fully digital platform in this field. JUNE has been involved from the very beginning in defining the communication strategy, positioning key messages, and managing the entire media relations effort.

“For a product as new and ambitious as Generatik, visibility alone isn’t enough – you need validation through communication. From our very first meeting with the JUNE team, we knew we had a partner that not only understands the media landscape but also the pace and relevance needed to make a real impact. They managed to perfectly translate what Generatik stands for, both for the industry and the public,” said Răzvan Marincoi, Product Manager at Generatik.

The PR campaign supporting Generatik’s launch was driven by a robust editorial plan, an exclusive press push, interviews with key publications, and sustained engagement with business, tech, and local media outlets. The campaign quickly sparked interest in the industry and helped attract early attention from major media agencies.

“It all started with a clear, insight-driven strategy tailored to the needs of our target audience and aligned with current media trends. We defined a bold positioning: navigating the maze of offline advertising and bringing clarity to a traditionally fragmented space. We didn’t just aim to launch a new product – we wanted to create the right context for Generatik to be perceived as a valuable tool, built in Romania but with global potential. This was a carefully calibrated communication effort that blended strong media exposure with a clear message: the future of mall advertising is digital – and it’s already happening,” said Iuliana Floricică, CEO & Co-founder of June Communications.

Since its launch, JUNE has continued to support Generatik with media relations, strategic communication consultancy, and content development, to strengthen the brand in the long term and support its expansion beyond the local market.

“Innovation requires an ecosystem to support it. In our case, PR became the bridge between what we had technically built and how the product was understood, tested, and ultimately embraced by the market. With JUNE’s support, we’ve taken an important step toward an industry that validated us much faster than expected,” added Răzvan Marincoi, Product Manager at Generatik.

Through this partnership, Generatik and June Communications demonstrate that innovation and strategic communication can go hand in hand to bring an emerging product to the right audience at the right time. The success of this campaign confirms the essential role of PR in supporting tech launches and creating an authentic dialogue between brands and their markets.

June Communications is a Bucharest-based integrated PR and communications agency, specializing in brand positioning, media relations, corporate communication, and product launches. The agency collaborates with startups, SMEs, and corporations, both locally and internationally, delivering tailored campaigns that connect brands with their target audiences across various sectors, including technology, fintech, agriculture, and energy. With a full-service approach that spans from strategic planning to execution, June Communications helps startups deliver on their business plans while supporting established companies through innovative, results-driven solutions. The agency has supported numerous tech startups and scale-ups in Central and Eastern Europe, including Agreena, Pluridio, Oveit, Linnify, Smart Fintech, and Delphi.

Generatik is the first digital platform in Romania designed to streamline the planning, implementation, and monitoring of indoor and outdoor advertising campaigns. Developed by Brand Management, a company with over 20 years of experience in the indoor advertising industry, the platform brings together all players in the physical advertising space: location owners, media agencies, brands, and production providers. With an intuitive interface, accurate demographic data, and smart algorithms, Generatik transforms how brands reach their offline audiences, reducing the time it used to take to generate a national mall advertising media plan from 20 days to just 20 minutes.

*This is a press release.