Johann Strauss Ensemble tours Romania this December

Johann Strauss Ensemble and master conductor Russell McGregor will return to Romania this December for the new Vienna Magic – Christmas Edition tour that will comprise several cities in Romania.

The tour will cover the cities of Braşov, Bistriţa, Cluj-Napoca and Râmnicu-Vâlcea, as well as the capital Bucharest, where the concert will take place at Sala Palatului on December 17, local News.ro reported.

The special guests of the Vienna Magic – Christmas Edition concert will be sopranos Irina Baianţ and Milena Arsovska and baritone Michael Havlicek.

Tickets for the concert in Bucharest can be purchased online at Iabilet.ro, Ticketnet.ro, Bilet.ro, Bilete.ro, Startickets.ro and Eventim.ro, or from the ticket office of Sala Palatului. Their prices vary between RON 50 (some EUR 11) and RON 210 (EUR 45).

Tickets for the other concerts can be purchased from the locations’ ticket offices or online at Ticketnet.ro.

