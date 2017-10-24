Johann Strauss Ensemble returns to Romania for December tour in 7 cities

Austrian orchestra Johann Strauss Ensemble and master conductor Russell McGregor will return to Romania this December for the Best of Vienna tour that comprises seven cities.

The tour will start at Sala Palatului in Bucharest on December 12, and will continue at Thalia Hall in Sibiu on December 13, the National Theater in Cluj-Napoca on December 14, Ioan Slavici Theater in Arad on December 15, Culturii Palace in Targu-Mures on December 16, Culturii Palace in Bistrita on December 17, and Sica Alexandrescu Theater in Brasov on December 18, reports local Agerpres.

Tickets for the Best in Vienna concert in Bucharest are already on sale and can be purchased online at ticketnet.ro, iabilet.ro, bilet.ro, bilete.ro, startickets.ro, and eventim.ro. Tickets for the other concerts can be purchased from the locations’ ticket offices or online at ticketnet.ro.

