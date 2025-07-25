Events

Jazz Bastion: Brașov landmark to host jazz concerts next month

25 July 2025

The fifth edition of Jazz Bastion will bring three concerts to the Weavers' Bastion in Brașov, featuring musicians from Romania, Ireland, and Switzerland.

This year's edition "highlights the cultural diversity of music, which always brings together artists and audiences alike, regardless of language, nationality or affinities," the organizers explained.

The public can attend performances by Connection Ensemble (Switzerland), featuring Anna Blasi, Lucas Sevilla, Max Weber, and Jaco Ackermann; the Icon Arts Jazz Group (Ireland-Romania), with Irvinas Karkauskas, Ronan McCullagh, Maria Rizea, Paul Lăcătoș, Flavius Duma, and Georgiana Ciutacu; and Ana Cristina Leonte Quartet (Romania) - Ana-Cristina Leonte, Alexandru Arcuș, Albert Tajti, and Gabi Matei.

The young musicians are in Romania for the Icon Arts Transylvania – Jazz Residence, which brings together 10 young jazz musicians from Switzerland, Ireland, and Romania for a creative week in the city of Râșnov, from August 3 to August 10. Under the guidance of artists Sarah Buechi, Ana-Cristina Leonte, and Ciprian Pop, the participants will explore improvisation, composition, and ensemble work in various vocal-instrumental formulas.

At the end of the residency, the students will perform three public concerts within the ICon Arts Transilvania Festival and in partner festivals or concert series. Thus, after the concert on August 7, the artists can also be seen on August 8 at the Sibiu State Philharmonic - in the program of the Rooftop Concerts, and on August 9 at the Evangelical Church in Codlea - in the program of the ICon Arts Transilvania Festival.

Jazz Bastion is scheduled for August 7.

(Photo: Emicristea/ Dreamstime)

