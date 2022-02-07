Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 02/07/2022 - 14:22
Events

James Arthur will perform in Bucharest this summer

07 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

English singer James Arthur will go on stage at Arenele Romane in Bucharest this summer. The concert is scheduled for August 16.

The organisers said that the tickets purchased for the 2020 show, rescheduled for this year, remain valid.

James Arthur is one of the most successful British artists, with over 2.5 million albums sold worldwide. After winning The X Factor in 2012, he held concerts in Europe, North America and Asia. He has shared the stage or collaborated with artists such as Kelly Clarkson, One Republic, Machine Gun Kelly and Westlife.

Tickets for the concert in Bucharest can be purchased online at Iabilet.ro, but also from Flanco, Metrou Unirii 1, Muzica, and IQ BOX stores, and Selfpay terminals.

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/BestMusic)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Wed, 01/05/2022 - 07:41
06 January 2022
RI +
Concerts in Romania: What's on the agenda this year
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 02/07/2022 - 14:22
Events

James Arthur will perform in Bucharest this summer

07 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

English singer James Arthur will go on stage at Arenele Romane in Bucharest this summer. The concert is scheduled for August 16.

The organisers said that the tickets purchased for the 2020 show, rescheduled for this year, remain valid.

James Arthur is one of the most successful British artists, with over 2.5 million albums sold worldwide. After winning The X Factor in 2012, he held concerts in Europe, North America and Asia. He has shared the stage or collaborated with artists such as Kelly Clarkson, One Republic, Machine Gun Kelly and Westlife.

Tickets for the concert in Bucharest can be purchased online at Iabilet.ro, but also from Flanco, Metrou Unirii 1, Muzica, and IQ BOX stores, and Selfpay terminals.

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/BestMusic)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Wed, 01/05/2022 - 07:41
06 January 2022
RI +
Concerts in Romania: What's on the agenda this year
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks