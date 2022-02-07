James Arthur will perform in Bucharest this summer

English singer James Arthur will go on stage at Arenele Romane in Bucharest this summer. The concert is scheduled for August 16.

The organisers said that the tickets purchased for the 2020 show, rescheduled for this year, remain valid.

James Arthur is one of the most successful British artists, with over 2.5 million albums sold worldwide. After winning The X Factor in 2012, he held concerts in Europe, North America and Asia. He has shared the stage or collaborated with artists such as Kelly Clarkson, One Republic, Machine Gun Kelly and Westlife.

Tickets for the concert in Bucharest can be purchased online at Iabilet.ro, but also from Flanco, Metrou Unirii 1, Muzica, and IQ BOX stores, and Selfpay terminals.

(Photo source: Facebook/BestMusic)