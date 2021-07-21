Iulius group carries out two EUR 17 mln retail projects in northeastern Romania

Real estate developer Iulius recently started the construction works on the second Family Market retail park in the outskirts of Iasi (northeastern Romania), at Bucium, as the second stage of a EUR 17 mln project including two such parks. The other shopping centre is already under construction in Miroslava, also near Iasi.

A bank loan from CEC Bank finances part of the investment.

Family Market Bucium is being built in the Bellaria Hotel area and will include a supermarket and over 25 retailers, a majority of which are local producers and entrepreneurs, Economica.net reported.

The concept emphasizes the simplification of life and will bring in the centre of the community a mix of services and facilities needed daily, such as pharmacy, laundry, mobile service, florist, pet shop, hairdresser, household products and fashion, but also butcher, grocery, bakery, confectionery, fast food.

Miroslava Family Market is carried out in partnership with Miroslava City Hall. The investment will also integrate a supermarket and a personalized mix of products and services.

(Photo source: Family-market.ro)